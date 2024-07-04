How LinkedIn led growth, engagement and professionalism among social platforms

Founded in California in 2002, LinkedIn’s growth has been at a methodical pace. Slowly but surely, the CV-based, aspirational job platform gained momentum and now has more than one billion members around the world.

Its journey started from simply a place to look for jobs and post CVs, to become a knowledge bank where people can learn, write articles, take classes and even play games to keep the mind sharp.

In this episode of the social media edition of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs is joined by Najat Abdelhadi, head of communications and growth markets at LinkedIn, and Lynn Chouman, managing editor at LinkedIn News, to look at how the platform went from being a work-based social networking app to one of the major players in social media.