Business Extra: All about the UAE-based social media app that promises better monetisation

Lyvely founder Dave Catudal explains his company's mission to empower users

In the rapidly evolving world of social media, many new, innovative platforms are still trying to challenge the dominance of industry giants by promising better experience and – in some cases – better monetisation tools.

In this episode of Business Extra’s series looking at social media platforms, host Cody Combs is joined by Dave Catudal, founder of Lyvely, a UAE-based social media app that aims to revolutionise both user engagement and monetisation.

They discuss the potential for new social media platforms in a market saturated with established players, exploring how Lyvely aims to carve out its niche through prioritising user empowerment over traditional algorithm-driven content curation.

Updated: June 26, 2024, 2:00 AM
