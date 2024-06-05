Business Extra: Social Media Edition - History, hopes and hurdles

In this introductory episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs delves into the evolution of the internet from its early days, the rise of social media and future prospects of platforms.

For younger generations, the internet before the advent of social media is almost unimaginable. In contrast, older generations reminisce about the simpler times of the World Wide Web before the emergence of continuing debates around data privacy and the impact of social media on society.

This episode sets the stage for a special series on the business of social media, exploring its pervasive influence and the love-hate relationship many have with it.

Over the next few episodes, the series will explore various aspects of the social media industry, including its growth, influence and challenges. It will also focus on business dynamics, regulatory challenges and the evolving landscape of social media platforms.