Business Extra: Climate Edition - Sustaining agriculture in Gaza and ocean health

The lives of 384 million people have been improved by more than 100 winners of the UAE’s Zayed Sustainability Awards over 15 years.

This year’s award winners were announced at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai.

Business Extra podcast host Cody Combs sat down with two remarkable winners who are making a big impact as they promote sustainable and humanitarian development.

Ahmed Sourani, winner of the food category, shares the story behind the Gaza Urban & Peri-urban Agricultural Platform and its mission to bolster the agricultural sector in Gaza. We learn how this initiative positively impacts the lives of over 7,000 people, as well as the challenges and the community's resilience in the pursuit of sustainable farming.

Caroline Slootweg, winner of the climate action category, takes us deep into the world of Namibian SME Kelp Blue to explore its ambitious efforts to cultivate kelp forests in deep waters, helping to restore ocean biodiversity. Caroline also explains the innovative approaches and the transformative power of sustainable ocean solutions.