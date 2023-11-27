Business Extra podcast comes back with a new season

Host Cody Combs will lead insightful discussions on the future trends and the world of business

The Business Extra podcast is coming back with a new season, hosted by The National's Future Editor Cody Combs.

Exploring and explaining how business, technology and environment can blend together to shape the future, the new season will cover cutting-edge tech, eco-friendly innovations, sustainability, and the minds behind each of these topics.

We will interview local, regional and global decision-makers, experts, thought leaders, and game changers in the business world.

This podcast can be downloaded and subscribed to via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all popular podcast platforms.

Updated: November 27, 2023, 4:30 AM
Business ExtraPodcast
