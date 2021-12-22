The mainstreaming of cryptocurrency and what it means: Business Extra

Will 2021 be remembered as the year cryptocurrency went mainstream?

The blockchain-powered financial services industry drew about $30 billion in venture capital this year, more than in all previous years combined. Meanwhile, hype over a more decentralised Internet - from NFTs and crypto to Web 3.0 and beyond - reached a fever pitch.

Co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner unpack and explain the trends, and Kelsey interviews Abu Dhabi Global Market's Wai Lum Kwok, senior executive director, about the role regulators play in this new frontier.

In this episode

The future of digital assets and ADGM's stance (0m 54s)

FinTech products and services approaching ADGM (4m 11s)

Finding a balance between regulation and innovation (7m 15s)

Where are we in the evolution of FinTech? (8m 54s)

