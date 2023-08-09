Books of My Life: Ben Miller on writing from the heart

In the sixth and final episode of Books of My Life season two, host Hareth Al Bustani interviews English actor, comedian and author Ben Miller.

Having found success with the BAFTA-winning Armstrong and Miller sketch show, he has gone on to feature in countless films and TV shows, including Johnny English, Paddington 2 and Bridgerton.

He's also written a string of bestselling children’s books, including How I Became a Dog Called Midnight, The Night We Got Stuck in a Story and more – a passion that began by writing a story for his son.

In this episode, Miller discusses the books that inspired him the most when he was young, and what drove him to write for a new generation of readers.