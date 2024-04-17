Beyond the Headlines: Iran’s attack on Israel – what’s next for the Middle East?

Air-raid alerts going off in Israel, many airports in the Middle East closed, flights delayed and the airspace over Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon shut down. That was Saturday night in the region as Iran launched its first major attack on Israel with about 300 drones and missiles.

Most of the projectiles – launched in response to the April 1 strike on Iran’s embassy in Damascus that killed two generals from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – were shot down before they even reached their targets. But Israel’s top general said immediately after the attack that the country would respond.

In this week’s Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher breaks down the current stand-off between Israel and Iran with Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, and looks at the prospects for Israel’s retaliation.