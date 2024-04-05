Beyond the Headlines: The role social media is playing in the Israel-Gaza war

Social media has redefined the way people are experiencing the war in Gaza, with citizens and regular users alike playing a crucial role in sharing minute-by-minute updates from the region.

Israel's continuous bombardment of Gaza for six months since the October 7 attack by Hamas has propelled activists to the forefront, utilising social media to shed light on the harrowing realities of the suffering.

Recent developments such as Instagram's restriction on political content, which has not yet been implemented in some parts of the Middle East, and algorithms prioritising specific content for public safety, have sparked concerns about stifling news organisations that provide round-the-clock coverage.

In this week’s Beyond The Headlines, Thoraya Abdullahi looks at the role of social media in the current conflict, speaking to digital consultant at Financial Times Strategies Ben Whitelaw and social media influencer Rahma Zein.