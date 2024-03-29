Beyond the Headlines: The significance of UN resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

This week, the UN Security Council passed a resolution – for the first time since the Israel-Gaza war began in October – demanding an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan.

Hours later, more than 50 people were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, bringing the death toll to more than 32,000 people – over 80 per cent of them women and children.

Washington's criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza has grown sharper recently. The US abstained from Monday's Security Council vote, allowing it to pass. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a planned trip to the US capital.

So, what is the significance of this UN resolution? How binding is it? Who can make sure it takes effect? And is this a pivotal moment in the war, as it approaches its seventh month?

In this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher considers all of this as she speaks to Gerald Feierstein, a former US ambassador to Yemen who also served as a diplomat in several other countries in the region, and The National’s UN correspondent Adla Massoud.