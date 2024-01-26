Beyond the Headlines - What’s next for Israel after the blow of its deadliest day in Gaza?

This week the Israeli military suffered its deadliest day since the war in Gaza began, with 24 soldiers killed on January 22 in two separate attacks. That brought Israel's total military deaths to more than 200 since October 7.

Israel has called up about 360,000 reservists, and tens of thousands of soldiers have been sent to fight inside Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in three months.

Israel says that the city of Gaza is now completely encircled, with many residents now living in tents near the Rafah border.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher analyses Israel’s military moves.