Beyond the Headlines: Gaza, Hamas and the future

Gaza has borne the brunt of three months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Mosques and churches have been destroyed. More than 200 out of Gaza’s 325 heritage sites, many of them centuries old, are gone. Israel’s weapons have killed, injured and maimed tens of thousands. Many of the wounded are being left to bleed while others are arrested, stripped and blindfolded.

For Israel, the shocking and unprecedented attacks of October 7 stung hard – and the response has been constant with no sign of slowing down.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada Al Taher looks at the future of Israel’s war on Gaza.