Beyond the Headlines: A month into the Israel-Gaza war, what has happened so far?

A month ago, the military wing of Hamas attacked the Israeli border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 Israelis and igniting a brutal war.

Israel have retaliated through the relentless bombing of Gaza and its people, saying Hamas militants were its only targets. However, the civilian death toll has passed 10,000.

A mass attack by Israeli armoured divisions was predicted as a response. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government appears to be preparing for a long war. Officials say it could last from four to six months, but analysts say it could stretch for a year.

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Thomas Harding looks at how effective the Israeli offensive has been against Hamas so far.