Beyond The Headlines: How a Saudi-Israeli agreement could transform the region

A landmark agreement to open diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel seems to be approaching. In a recent interview with Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country was moving closer to establishing relations with Israel.

Such an agreement would mean the expansion of the Abraham Accords, which were signed three years ago with the US as a broker, and established relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. Morocco and Sudan have since joined the accords.

The past few weeks have witnessed high-level visits to Riyadh by members of the Biden administration to discuss the matter, as well as Saudi Arabia’s appointment of its first envoy to Palestine and the arrival of Israel's Tourism Minister in the kingdom for a UN event, becoming the first Israeli minister to lead an official delegation there.

In this week’s Beyond The Headlines, host Ismaeel Naar looks at the recent moves towards the establishment of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and asks what could this mean for the region and the Palestinians?