Five years after ISIS, when will Mosul be rebuilt?

Five years have passed since Iraq liberated Mosul from ISIS in a bloody, street-to-street battle in which 11,000 civilians were killed and much of the northern city left in ruins.

Millions fled the brutal three-year rule of the extremists and hundreds of thousands more sought to escape the devastating fighting to recapture the city.

But five years after victory, several neighbourhoods in Mosul still lie in ruins.

In this week's episode, host Robert Tollast asks, why is it taking so long to rebuild Mosul?