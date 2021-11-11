Beyond the Headlines: The Middle East water crisis and regional stability

Across the Middle East countries are struggling with the impact of climate change. Temperatures are higher and water more scarce.

As populations grow, global warming and bad management have given rise to tensions between nations for what may one day become the world's most precious resource.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Leila Gharagozlou looks at how water scarcity is threatening not just the environment but the political stability of the region.

Hosted by Leila Gharagozlou

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson