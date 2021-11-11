Beyond the Headlines: The Middle East water crisis and regional stability

Across the Middle East countries are struggling with the impact of climate change. Temperatures are higher and water more scarce.

As populations grow, global warming and bad management have given rise to tensions between nations for what may one day become the world's most precious resource.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Leila Gharagozlou looks at how water scarcity is threatening not just the environment but the political stability of the region.

Hosted by Leila Gharagozlou

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

Updated: November 11th 2021, 6:12 PM
PodcastBeyond the Headlines

EDITORS PICKS

PODCASTS
image
Beyond the Headlines: The Middle East water crisis and regional stability
image
Beyond the Headlines: how Sudan escalated into a national crisis
image
Beyond the Headlines: How the Gulf is getting serious about climate change
image
Is the Beirut explosion investigation reopening old wounds?