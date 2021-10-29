Beyond the Headlines: How the Gulf is getting serious about climate change

Saudi Arabia, the word’s largest oil exporter, announced it is going net zero on carbon emissions by 2060, with Bahrain following suit a day later. The UAE has already committed to doing so by 2050

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also pledged $186 billion towards cutting carbon emissions.

More than 100 countries have so far promised to achieve net zero emissions. Experts say is vital for all countries to do so if humanity is to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Only two small nations – Bhutan and Suriname – have so far managed to achieve the target; for larger economies, it will prove more of a challenge.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, James Haines-Young looks at how the Gulf is getting serious about climate change.

Hosted by James Haines-Young

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson