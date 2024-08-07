Paris 2024: How Egyptian diver Maha Amer battled the psychological challenges of her sport

In this highlights episode of the Abtal podcast, Egyptian diver Maha Amer opened up to host Reem Abulleil about the emotional and psychological challenges of her sport, including dealing with disappointment, negative comments and overcoming toxic environments.

Amer recounted her experience in her first Olympics in 2016, highlighting the contrast between her youthful perspective and her current, more mature understanding of the Games.

The conversation delved into Amer's early struggles with gymnastics and her transition to diving, driven by her father's encouragement.

She also spoke about her passion for helping others through pro bono health care in Africa and how does that remain a driving force for her in life.

You can listen to the full episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interviews on The National's YouTube channel.

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Tathoor, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: Aiz Alawda, Fernando Jara, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohammed Daggash

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

Winner: Somoud, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Al Jazi, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

TWISTERS Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos Rating:+2.5/5

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

DUBAI BLING: EPISODE 1 Creator: Netflix Stars: Kris Fade, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Zeina Khoury Rating: 2/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



ARSENAL IN 1977 Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup) Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Mar 05 Arsenal 1-4 ipswich March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal Apr 02 Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

RESULT Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Man United: Sanchez (24' ), Herrera (62')

Spurs: Alli (11')

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder

Power: 101hp

Torque: 135Nm

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Price: From Dh79,900

On sale: Now

SPEC SHEET: APPLE M3 MACBOOK AIR (13") Processor: Apple M3, 8-core CPU, up to 10-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664, 224ppi, 500 nits, True Tone, wide colour Memory: 8/16/24GB Storage: 256/512GB / 1/2TB I/O: Thunderbolt 3/USB-4 (2), 3.5mm audio, Touch ID Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: 52.6Wh lithium-polymer, up to 18 hours, MagSafe charging Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD Video: Support for Apple ProRes, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio: 4-speaker system, wide stereo, support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking (with AirPods) Colours: Midnight, silver, space grey, starlight In the box: MacBook Air, 30W/35W dual-port/70w power adapter, USB-C-to-MagSafe cable, 2 Apple stickers Price: From Dh4,599

Oppenheimer Director: Christopher Nolan Stars: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon Rating: 5/5



LOVE AGAIN Director: Jim Strouse Stars: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion Rating: 2/5