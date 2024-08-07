Podcasts

Abtal

Paris 2024: How Egyptian diver Maha Amer battled the psychological challenges of her sport

Amer is the first Egyptian to win a medal in diving at the Games

The National
The National

07 August, 2024

In this highlights episode of the Abtal podcast, Egyptian diver Maha Amer opened up to host Reem Abulleil about the emotional and psychological challenges of her sport, including dealing with disappointment, negative comments and overcoming toxic environments.

Amer recounted her experience in her first Olympics in 2016, highlighting the contrast between her youthful perspective and her current, more mature understanding of the Games.

The conversation delved into Amer's early struggles with gymnastics and her transition to diving, driven by her father's encouragement.

She also spoke about her passion for helping others through pro bono health care in Africa and how does that remain a driving force for her in life.

You can listen to the full episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interviews on The National's YouTube channel.

