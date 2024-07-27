How did Ziad El Sissy put fencing in Egypt on the Olympics map?

In this highlights episode of the Abtal podcast, world No 1 in sabre fencing Egypt's Ziad El Sissy talked to host Reem Abulleil about how his Olympic journey was far from easy, sharing early experiences in Egypt, where fencing was not a popular sport, and recounting how the team was often underestimated at international competitions.

Family plays a crucial role in El Sissy’s story. He speaks passionately about his father, who has passed away, and how his dream of winning an Olympic medal became El Sissy’s own.

El Sissy also talks about his wife, squash superstar Nouran Gohar, and how her support and encouragement has helped him refocus on his goals in fencing.

You can listen to the full episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interviews on The National's YouTube channel.

