Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil on what it takes to make it to four Olympic Games

The Abtal podcast is back with a fresh batch of exciting episodes, featuring three incredible Arab athletes who are on their way to the Olympics.

In this episode, host Reem Abulleil is joined by Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil, who is gearing up for her fourth consecutive Olympic Games this summer.

Bassil, a reigning Asian champion and former world number one, has had an illustrious 20-year career in shooting, boasting numerous World Cup and Asian Championship victories.

She was the flag-bearer for her country at the Tokyo 2020 Games and is currently on a quest to become her country's first Olympic medallist since 1980 and the first Lebanese woman to reach the Olympic podium.

In this wide-ranging conversation, 35-year-old Bassil delves into the complexities of shooting, her journey over the past two decades, the sources of her motivation, and the significance of bearing the aspirations of a nation.

