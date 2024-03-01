Israel condemned for attacking Palestinians awaiting aid, Boeing quality plan – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, there is widespread condemnation after more than 100 Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire at a crowd waiting for aid near Gaza city on Thursday.

British politician George Galloway is an MP again after winning the north England constituency of Rochdale in a by-election caused by the death of Labour MP Tony Lloyd last month.

Plane manufacturer Boeing has been given 90 days by the US Federal Aviation Administration to come up with a plan to improve quality and safety standards after the blowout of a door panel during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

French footballer Paul Pogba says he is “shocked and heartbroken” after being given a four-year ban by Italy's anti-doping tribunal following a positive test for testosterone last August.