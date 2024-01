Does the world need another social network?

Ayman Hariri, co-founder of Vero and son of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri, thinks so.

Host Cody Combs talked to the co-founder of the ad-free, algorithm-free alternative to Facebook, TikTok and Twitter at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

They discussed the big plans for the platform this year and the tech start-up culture in the Mena region.