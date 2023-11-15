Israel carrying out Al Shifa operation and accused of committing 'ecocide' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Israeli forces are reportedly carrying out an operation against Hamas in Gaza's biggest hospital complex, Al Shifa.

Israel is also being accused of committing “ecocide”, due to the devastating environmental effects of its air strikes on Lebanon.

Dubai International Airport expects its annual passenger traffic to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023, with a new forecast of 86.8 million travellers.

The UAE has established an academy to help future generations of Emiratis build careers in the growing space sector.