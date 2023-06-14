Business Extra: LinkedIn on AI and future of jobs

Artificial intelligence will result in job losses, but it will ultimately be a creator of work too. More than 220 million jobs will open up thanks to AI in the next few years, according to LinkedIn data.

Ali Matar, its head of the business platform in the Middle East and Africa, joins host Kelsey Warner this week.

They talk about the future of work and anticipated changes in the job market, how hybrid work has stuck post-pandemic and why companies that provide flexibility will attract and retain the best talent.

LinkedIn is marking its 20th anniversary this year and during that period has seen a massive evolution from an invitation-only platform in 2003 to 930 million users in more than 200 countries.

Mr Matar said that the number of users in the Mena region had grown to 54 million, with more than six million in the UAE and seven million in Saudi Arabia.

In this episode

LinkedIn's reach (0m 23s)

The impact of the Microsoft takeover (3m 32s)

The jobs and opportunities during the AI age (7m 51s)

The current job market and the future of work (11m 16s)

LinkedIn's move into government and politics (15m 44s)

