Abu Dhabi green list, UAE halts Kabul flights, Haiti earthquake death toll - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today's episode, Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries from which tourists can enter the emirate without the need for quarantine, the UAE halts all flights to Afghanistan, and US President Joe Biden remains resolute in his decision to pull American troops from Afghanistan.
The Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,400 and the first female mayor in Afghanistan fears for her life as the Taliban take over.
Date started: June 2016
Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok
Based: Dubai
Sector: Travel Tech
Size: 10 employees
Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)
Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)
Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1
Huddersfield: Mooy (28'), Depoitre (33')
Manchester United: Rashford (78')
Man of the Match: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)
Launched: 2008
Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools
Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category)
Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13
Impact in numbers
335 million people positively impacted by projects
430,000 jobs created
10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water
50 million homes powered by renewable energy
6.5 billion litres of water saved
26 million school children given solar lighting
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
