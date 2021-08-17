Abu Dhabi green list, UAE halts Kabul flights, Haiti earthquake death toll - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries from which tourists can enter the emirate without the need for quarantine, the UAE halts all flights to Afghanistan, and US President Joe Biden remains resolute in his decision to pull American troops from Afghanistan.

The Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,400 and the first female mayor in Afghanistan fears for her life as the Taliban take over.

Hotel Data Cloud profile Date started: June 2016

Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok

Based: Dubai

Sector: Travel Tech

Size: 10 employees

Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)

Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1

Huddersfield: Mooy (28'), Depoitre (33')

Manchester United: Rashford (78') Man of the Match: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

