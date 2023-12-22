The winner of India's next elections will be no surprise

There seems to be no defeating the BJP

With reference to Chitrabhanu Kadalayil's op-ed Is the writing already on the wall for India's opposition? (December 18): There are good reasons for the expected return to power for the BJP. First, its positioned as a Hindu party in a country where people have not forgotten the violence of the 1947 partitioning of the country. Many Hindus, in various institutions and organisations, feel aligned with the BJP’s ideology. The secular philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, which guided India for first 70 years is gradually receding into history.

Second, the BJP has been transferring cash in the bank accounts of the lower-income citizens on a regular basis as a part of various welfare schemes, to the delight of voters.

Third, every improvement in infrastructure is treated as a significant achievement, with speeches and a media blitz.

Fourth, the BJP has selected Mr Modi as the face of the party. So, we have one party, one leader. His photo is everywhere, at all functions and junctions. The party is perpetually in election mode and has built an organisational machinery to fight elections. Every fortnight, there is an event to highlight the party’s achievement. It could be a moon-landing or a G-20 meet or a foreign state visit or even a cricket carnival to mesmerise the public. The BJP is on a ceaseless promotional drive.

Finally, the opposition in India, including the Congress, has not galvanised to meet the challenge. They lack a common ideology and working programme and they need a savvy leader. Under these circumstances, the BJP will likely romp to victory again in 2024.

RK Aneja, Dubai

A little money put aside pays off

With reference to Felicity Glover's article My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn Dh300,000 a year in energy management' (December 19): That's a sensible approach to savings. He's a good example of knowing at a young age that passive income will lead to the life one wants to enjoy in retirement.

Mildred Ortega Galias, Bicol, Phillipines

The value of good people

With reference to The National's report More UAE medical volunteers head to field hospital in Gaza (December 17): The emotional turmoil volunteers face in such situations is presumably immense. Even though professionals have the training, perhaps at some level they still struggle with striking a balance between empathising with the patients and their families, stepping into their emotional world while also maintaining a professional distance.

Coping mechanisms vary from person to person and from day-to-day. Medical professionals could find solace in knowing that their skills contribute to easing the suffering of others. This then becomes a powerful coping mechanism. But compassion fatigue can take a toll on even the most resilient healthcare professionals.

In a world often measured through transactions, it's easy to forget that the true essence of a meaningful life lies in the relationships we build and the positive effect we have on others.

Strength for healthcare and wellness professionals, as for most people in other jobs, lies in the relationships they build. The value of surrounding oneself with loved ones and creating a supportive community cannot be overstated. Having people around who understand you and the meaning behind the work becomes crucial for the emotional well-being of those in challenging professions .

It urges a shift away from transactional thinking, particularly in the context of the unique challenges faced by healthcare and wellness professionals dealing with compassion fatigue.

Nora J Al Suwaidi, Abu Dhabi