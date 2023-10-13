Israel-Gaza war: human rights violations must stop

Human rights violations must stop

With reference to Hamza Hendawi's report Egypt talking to Israel over safe corridors to deliver aid to Gaza (October 11): Civilians and entire neighbourhoods are getting bombed. Human rights cannot be given based on nationality. Gaza also needs water, food and electricity. World leaders must work to stop these unimaginable human rights violations. Medical supplies have to be allowed to reach Gaza to help save civilians.

Zahraa Khalil, Giza, Egypt

No peace for Palestinians

With regard to Nagham Mohanna's article 'Afraid to move, afraid to stay': Gazans tell of their plight as bombs fall (October 11): There is unlikely to be peace for Palestinians until the occupation finally ends.

Tuwan Suheib Careem, Galle, Sri Lanka

Protecting civilian life should be a priority for the world. The conflict has already claimed almost 2500 lives and displaced more than 338,000 people in Gaza, according to the UN.

Aid organisations should be allowed to access people, deliver food and medicines.

With the conflict becoming more aggressive, the damage is bound to be even more extreme. Besides the lives already lost, the violence has been inflicting immense trauma to the younger generation, especially children. A collective effort to stop this should be a priority for responsible countries. War brings agony beyond belief to ordinary people as they helplessly witness another humanitarian crisis.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

Devastation on both sides

With regard to the piece by Mina Aldroubi and Nada AlTaher Residents in Gaza and Israel are facing devastation, aid groups say (October 11): The war must end from both sides. There must be peace for all.

Wani Bilal, Srinagar, India

This violence may not be new but the scale of it this time is tragic. My unconditional support for the innocent civilians and the people of Gaza.

Mhmd Rharmed, Marrakech, Morocco

I imagine it's tough for world leaders to ask Israel for a ceasefire just yet. They were attacked first. However, I really do hope they reach a ceasefire deal. So many civilians dying is unbearably sad. I honestly sympathise with the people of Palestine. I hope this devastation can end soon.

Onyekachi Paulinus, Enugu, Nigeria

Palestinians have lived for decades under occupation, witnessing so much violence and death and misery. How can one have expected them to stay silent forever?

Alena Latalova, Kuwait

This conflict has been on for more than five decades. There has been no permanent solution and more violence is never the answer. Both parties have their reasons, but I pray for innocent victims on both sides, and wish the horror ends soon.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India