India's epic Moon landing and the incredible scientists that made it happen

With regard to Taniya Dutta's report India's Chandrayaan-3 rover takes first steps on the Moon (August 24): Well done and many congratulations to our neighbours.

Ijaz Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

There has been some cynicism regarding the cost of India's Moon mission given that poverty is still an issue in the country. It took Elon Musk to put it in perspective when he commented on a tweet that the Chandrayaan-3 mission cost less than Christopher Nolan's space film Interstellar – $75million versus $165million.

Kunal Rishiraj, Dubai, India

Congratulations to India on this successful mission. Landing a rover on the moon's south pole is a first even as three other nations have been to the moon. Wishing India much success in the space programme in years ahead. And many congratulations to the scientists at the Indian Space Research organisation for all their hard work.

Roy R, Kathmandu, Nepal

It's a momentous occasion for one of our members from Brics.

Wanda WT, Scarborough, Western Cape, South Africa

It was great to watch the landing live and see the scientists rejoice. I'm proud of my nation.

Hussain Udepurwala, Ajman

A remarkable achievement.

Sergey Shevchenko, Mykolayiv, Ukraine

That's one for the ages.

Aasif Jeelani, Bengaluru, India

Useful supplies from the UAE to Ukrainian pupils

With reference to the report UAE sends thousands of school bags and laptops to Ukrainian pupils (August 23): This is wonderful. Great to see the follow up to last year's pledge of $100 million in humanitarian aid that the UAE made to Ukraine. And it's lovely that useful personal supplies are being sent – blankets and lightning equipment will come in handy, like the medical and food supplies that have already been sent.

Gillian Bell, Dubai

India's cricket batting order looking good

With reference to the report KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return to India squad for Asia Cup 2023 (August 21): This Asia Cup update was good news for the Indian side. Two prominent players who are under treatment are returning to the squad. This will bode well for the matches. Fans of both will be delighted to see them play. I too am an admirer of the two classic batsmen, even though of course other players make the squad powerful. Cricket is a game liked by the young and old, especially in South-Asian countries and a few western countries. Here's wishing the Indian squad all the best for the coming season and the all-important Cricket World Cup.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India