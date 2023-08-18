Will there ever be a farewell to guns in the US?

With reference to Kyle Fitzgerald's report Mass shootings in the US surpass 400 this year (July 24): gun violence is a contemporary global human rights issue. Anyone can be affected by firearm violence worldwide, but the rising trend of gun-related injuries in several US states continues to be alarming. The gun purchase rate reached its highest level in 2021 and 2022 and gun-related deaths are rising in the US with people of non-white descent often the targets. This not only has a lasting impact on victims and their families but also deteriorates the overall human rights situation in the country.

On August 6, at least three people were killed and two injured in a mass shooting in Washington. The city has now recorded more than 150 homicides so far this year, putting it on track for the largest number of killings in more than two decades. The killings come amid a stream of shootings that have left at least a dozen people dead in the first five days of August.

As of August 1, at least 25,198 people have died from gun violence in the US this year, according to the gun violence archive – which is an average of roughly 118 deaths each day. Of those who died, 879 were teenagers and 170 were children.

When it comes to promoting democracy and human rights across the globe, the US shows up faster than any other nation. But in not curbing gun violence, the same country displays utter negligence towards its multicultural society.

Erina Haque, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Modi's 90-minute speech covered a lot of ground

With regard to Taniya Dutta's article Modi says in Independence Day speech India has 'diversity and demography' to flourish (August 15): This was an interesting read. The Indian Prime Minister's lengthy speech on the country's 77th Independence Day was about many topics and he even briefly spoke on Manipur. He addressed the development in several fields. The progress in women’s empowerment, space technology and health among others is especially laudable and was good to hear.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The nuisance of noisy jet skis

I am writing to highlight the matter of jet skis in our neighbourhood. For years now, we have brought the matter to the attention of the coastguard. Thankfully, every now and then, they send patrols. But the second the patrollers leave, the noise makers return. Even with doors and windows closed, it is unbearably loud.

Bassem Itani, Al Muneera Island, Abu Dhabi