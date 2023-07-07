Flimsy boats cannot be allowed to endanger migrant lives

Endangered lives in flimsy boats

I write to you with reference to Tariq Tahir's report DIY deathtraps: The ramshackle boats bringing migrants to Britain (July 3): Well done for such a thorough investigation. The smugglers can't be allowed to keep endangering migrant lives. Will wait to see the next steps towards stopping this industry.

Maggie Hannan, Cheltenham, UK

Violence abating in France is a good step

With reference to the editorial Europe’s protests are undermined by those who cause insult and injury (July 4): the ongoing crisis in France and Sweden was well analysed. The shooting of Nahel, an innocent 17-year-old by the police caused these riots and the incident was followed by the death of the 24-year-old fire fighter on duty. People were aggravated at Nahel's death and started looting properties and making the public more panicky. French authorities and Swedish authorities must act and control the violence and looting. As often happens in riots, innocent civilians tend to suffer. It remains to be seen whether Europe will restore peace and normality and take strict action against the looters. It is good the unrest is tapering off. People must live in calm.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Making the UAE's roads safer for all

With regard to Ali Al Shouk's report Abu Dhabi Police share crash video and urge drivers to check tyres (July 04): This is a necessary move in the interest of road safety. Campaigns that encourage drivers to follow best practices are always a good idea. At this time of the year, air tyre pressures become especially important. Just as a suggestion, perhaps the authorities can also start fining people who have completely blacked out window tinting – that is also very more dangerous.

Martin Ian, Abu Dhabi

Meta threads heralds an exciting new time

With reference to Alvin Cabral's Everything you need to know about Meta's Threads and how it will rival Twitter (July 4): Exciting times. I was one of the early sign-ups. I am interested in seeing how Threads matches up to its rival.

Fazli Quddus, Tangi, Pakistan

The inspirations of big brands and their struggles

With regard to the report Rolex replicas account for nearly half of fake watches, Watchfinder chief says (July 4): Fake watches or their replicas are a big problem in the $27.3 billion per year secondary watch market. As we've seen recently, some fakes have fooled the most knowledgeable experts. On another note, I love the story of how Rolex was invented by an orphan boy, very inspirational.

Theresa Evans, Abu Dhabi