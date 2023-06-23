How can the world uplift the lives of refugees around the world?

I write in reference to Mukesh Kapila’s article How 'World Refugee Day' lost its meaning, and how to get it back (June 19): we call upon the international community – including the UN, world leaders, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and community-based organisations – to increase their efforts to end conflicts around the world. It must also continue the support it has extended to us refugees, particularly in building our resilience, so that we are better equipped to deal with the many challenges we face every day.

As refugees living in exile, our basic rights are compromised. We don’t have the right to work, we don't have access to education and treatment, and we face threats to our security. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, we have faced plenty of hate speech and xenophobia, which have resulted in threats, physical abuse, harassment and defamation. These in turn have put our lives at risk and jeopardised our health and well-being.

We wish for the equal treatment of all refugees around the globe, and we hope for a peaceful and safe environment for those whose lives and security are at risk.

Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

People’s health should not be put at risk

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta’s article India shuts down 18 drug companies amid WHO probe (June 20): this is an excellent step by Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Apart from the fact that the recent controversies surrounding tainted cough syrups have undermined India’s reputation as the “pharmacy of the world”, it is important to understand that people’s lives, as well as their health and well-being, should never be put at risk. There can be no room for carelessness, corruption, or any kind of malpractice, in this regard. I am therefore very happy with this move.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

China is stepping up

I write in reference to Thomas Helm’s article Is China Palestine's next hope for peace? (June 16): with both the US and Russia distracted, China is filling the void left by the two powers. The hope is that it does work for the larger good of humanity. For instance, it can act as an honest broker between Palestine and Israel and help pave the way for a two-state solution. There are other things it can and must do, particularly in the economic sphere. After all, with power comes responsibility.

Hamid Reza Gerami, Tehran, Iran

Sheikh Zayed’s legacy will live on forever

I write in reference to the article President Sheikh Mohamed dedicates Father’s Day to Sheikh Zayed (June 21): Sheikh Zayed’s legacy will live on forever. May he reside in eternal bliss.

Name withheld by request

Magic of Modi’s diplomacy

I write in reference to the video Biden welcomes India’s Modi to White House (June 22): this is the magic of Narendra Modi’s diplomacy.

Shiv Jitendra, Patna, India