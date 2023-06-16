A baby's spine and a medical triumph in Abu Dhabi

With reference to Shireena Al Nowais's report Abu Dhabi doctors perform in-womb spinal surgery (June 13): The surgeon Dr Mandeep Singh did a terrific job. He must have had great confidence in his medical knowledge and abilities to know that the surgery would work. Despite doctors telling the parents they had no choice but to terminate the pregnancy, the medical team performed the procedure successfully and six months into the pregnancy. It must have carried a lot of risk.

Srinath Sambandan, Visakhapatnam, India

Well done to the whole medical team for this accomplishment. And congratulations to the expecting parents, what a relief to know that the spinal cord of their baby which was not forming properly has been corrected. It couldn't have been an easy time for them, also having to travel from Columbia to Abu Dhabi for the surgery. Hoping for a normal birth for the mother, Liz.

M Ahsan, Abu Dhabi

This is an incredible medical feat. Great to hear both mother and baby in the womb are recovering well.

Shrutika Mathur Ahluwalia, Dubai

The Greek boat tragedy is a familiar story of lost migrant lives

With regard to Gillian Duncan's report At least 79 migrants die in Greece shipwreck as 100 rescued by superyacht (June 14): Very tragic to read about this and doubly so as by now as it is an all too familiar story. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in those deep waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The cause of refugees needs long-term solutions. The international community must act in the name of humanity. For no fault of theirs, refugees and migrants have to endure dangerous and too often fatal means of escape out of their countries.

There are fears the fatalities could rise because the number of people on the boat far exceeded its capacity. There were 750 people on board on the approximately 30-metre-long boat. Experiencing also the strong winds they had conveyed an urgent need for aid. The boat capsized after people abruptly moved to one side, the coastguard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou has said. How long can the world allow their suffering to continue? May their souls rest in peace.

Saber Alkhateeb, Benghazi, Libya

Denver mass shootings: when does it end?

About the report Nine wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals (June 13): When will the US control its gun violence issues? Two people are critically injured. And this shooting took place where lots of people were celebrating the game's result after midnight. Not only is it condemnable but also unacceptable in a civil society like the US. It's a sad state of affairs if gun violence in American schools instead of ending spills over into sports arenas.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India