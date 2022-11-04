Sharjah's saffron farm is a sign of the UAE's progress

With reference to Nick Webster's report 'Red gold' saffron grows in Sharjah desert using vertical farming methods (November 01): Working in the F&B industry, I find this method especially interesting. It could be just a matter of time before restaurants source at least a part of their saffron from vertical farms.

Yakub Maung, Islamabad, Pakistan

This is the kind of progress that is needed in the Middle East. Women can play a major role too in this and they should be encouraged. It's a great initiative. It could be made cheaper for small farmers in the region to be able to set up similar farms and thrive.

Srinath Sambandan, Visakhapatnam, India

An impressive archaeological find

With reference to John Dennehy's article Ancient Christian monastery discovered in Umm Al Quwain (November 3): An incredible discovery and only the second monastery found in the UAE after the earlier one on Abu Dhabi’s Sir Bani Yas Island in the early 1990s. Thank you for reporting on this.

William D Neufville, Monrovia, Liberia

Peace finally for Ethiopia and Tigray

With reference to Holly Johnston's report Ethiopia and Tigray rebels agree to end hostilities (November 2): I was happy to read that peace was able to be reached amicably without any western interference. Well done to both sides. Good job and a win for diplomacy.

Eqbal Hussain, Kishanganj, Bihar, India

Deadly bridge collapse was avoidable

With reference to Taniya Dutta's article India's deadly bridge collapse probably caused by rusty cables (November 2): It was very sad to read about the avoidable deaths caused by the bridge collapse in India's western Gujarat state. There are questions about laxity and improper maintenance of public infrastructure. It is reckless to have opened the bridge without the necessary safety checks. The 233-metre bridge from the time of the British regime killed more than 135 people. The nine people including ticket-booking clerks who have been arrested is a small comfort to shattered families. Complete accountability needs to be sought of how things could have come to such a head. The human stories, about those who lost their lives in the accident, including the 35 young children, are heartbreaking. It is suspicious also why renovation work was contracted to a clock manufacturer. How could the authorities have assumed rusty cables would not be a serious security hazard? Whatever be the compensation bestowed to victims' kin, lives won't come back. I pray for the departed souls and hope there is strict action taken so accidents such as these never happen again.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India