The UAE's solidarity with Gaza is defined by action

No one is under any illusion that the war in Gaza is anything but a deadly catastrophe. When confronted by plausible findings from The Lancet – a respected medical journal – that up to 186,000 Palestinians may have died during the past nine months, an understandable reaction would be one of horror mixed with an overwhelming feeling of helplessness.

There is an alternative reaction, however – one defined by a determination to help, despite the array of obstacles in the way. The UAE has answered this call, with many contributing their skills and experience to a solidarity campaign of aid delivery and medical help, in addition to political and diplomatic support that champions the Palestinian cause at the highest international level.

On Thursday, The National spoke to Emirati pilot Lt Col Saeed Al Shamsi, commander of the country's humanitarian airdrop campaign in Egypt, as his flying squad prepared to deliver essential supplies to Gaza. “I’m proud as a commander and a member of the Emirati people to be helping our brothers in Gaza,” he said. Air drops led by Emirati personnel have been a vital lifeline for beleaguered Palestinians, but they have been just one part of the determined effort to get life-saving supplies into Gaza by land, sea and air.

Figures released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June showed the Emirates had provided 33,100 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza since November. The aid was delivered by 320 flights, seven ships and 1,243 lorries up until June 13. That amounted to an additional 1,100 tonnes since May. No one should underestimate the difficult logistics of getting food, medicine and shelter material into a war zone. Slow approvals, closed border crossings, physical danger from Israeli bombing and bad weather can frustrate even the most highly organised aid efforts.

Some Emiratis have been so moved by the suffering that they have temporarily left their careers and family behind to be of service to Palestinian civilians. In November last year, not long after the war began, the UAE’s Department of Health launched an online registration platform for medics to offer their skills. Since then, many have put their skills to good use at UAE field hospitals in Egypt and Gaza.

Among them is Dr Hamed Al Ahmad, an Emirati surgeon who works on a floating 100-bed UAE field hospital docked off the Egyptian coast at Al Arish. He and his colleagues have treated many wounded Palestinians, including Malak Khalid, 20, who was severely injured in an Israeli attack on her Gaza home in April. Three months of surgeries have included a nerve transplant to Ms Khalid’s hands and face, as well as reconstructive work to remove shrapnel from her face.

Such people are at the sharp end of the UAE’s humanitarian work, but the country has witnessed a groundswell of popular community support for the Palestinian people. Since this round of the conflict began, the Tarahum for Gaza campaign – to collect humanitarian aid in the UAE – has resulted in more than 71,000 relief packages being prepared, with the involvement of 24,000 volunteers and 20 charity organisations.

At the political level too, UAE support for Palestinian rights and justice has been a consistent theme at the UN and other international forums. “Our policy is clear”, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said on Wednesday. “We want to see a ceasefire and we are very much committed to a two-state solution. We believe that it is sort of core and centre of how peace could come to this part of the world and to the region as well.”

Ms Al Hashimy is right to say what’s required is a political solution. The UAE and its people have proven that they are deeply moved by the suffering in Gaza, but a lasting end to the human toll being exacted by this conflict demands a settlement. Although talks to end the war are set to resume this week, one source told The National that it will take a month to have a detailed deal, even if there is an agreement. That is a month the people of Gaza cannot afford.

The UAE’s realistic and effective support for Palestinians stands in contrast to other noisier – but largely rhetorical – campaigns. The best news would be that the country’s efforts are no longer needed. Sadly, given the level of destruction that has taken place, even if a truce is reached soon, the UAE and other friends of the Palestinian people will have to lend their assistance for years to come.