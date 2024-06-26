Big-city life can be hard. Abu Dhabi's NGO drive is about making it easier

Abu Dhabi, like a number of modern metropolises in our increasingly globalised world, is one that is home to hundreds of different nationalities. This is one of its strengths – a vibrant urban culture made up of different languages, faiths and traditions living together in a society underpinned by its Islamic and Arab foundations. Citizens and residents alike are in it together, but there are some challenges that are universal and which know no national, racial or religious boundaries.

Loneliness, ill health, family relations or the painful consequences of divorce or bereavement – these are all part of the human condition. They can be tough for those who were born in the UAE, but they can also hit harder when those going through such experiences are maybe living far from family, friends and home. However, they are also social issues that can be alleviated by a compassionate and collective approach. Although it can be difficult to create and sustain such social support structures on a mass scale in urban environments, news this week that Abu Dhabi wants to increase its number of NGOs and voluntary associations reveals a proactive approach to maintaining a caring and cohesive society.

Speaking at the launch of the Abu Dhabi Third Sector Awards on Monday, Helal Al Balooshi, executive director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development said there are currently 94 licensed NGOs in Abu Dhabi, 49 social enterprises and 52 volunteer teams. But, he added, there is room for more.

Helal Al Balooshi of the Department of Community Development says there is room for more NGOs in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

What is novel here is the emirate’s desire to see initiatives come from the community. As Mr Al Balooshi said: "The main idea is that social development cannot be achieved by the government alone. Delivering services requires the community as a whole to mobilise itself to deliver social services or initiatives to tackle social challenges. To do that, you need the right framework for them to operate in."

The framework being proposed offers financial assistance to groups that provide an important social service or programme. It also opens the door to funding from the private sector, broadening the support base available to NGOs trying to make a difference.

Maintaining a strong and conscientious society is particularly important in an era where much of human interaction is fast-moving, in addition to increased digital and virtual touchpoints

The benefits of a connected society are many. The Economist recently cited survey data from Gallup and Meta that found three southern European countries – Greece, Spain and Italy – among the world’s top 11 for respondents who interacted with relatives or friends living in their locale at least once a week. When combined with other factors, this social support structure was found to be an important contributor to these countries’ impressive longevity rates, despite their economic challenges.

It is vital for a growing society to avoid the atomisation that can crop up in large cities or urban centres, and the social problems that can go with it. Encouraging those individuals and groups who want to play a constructive role can open up opportunities and strengthen the ties between people from different walks of life.