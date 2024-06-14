Hajj's celebration of faith lights up some dark times

This year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage, which begins on Friday, is an intriguing mix of the modern and the timeless. Saudi officials preparing to receive an estimated 1.8 million pilgrims from across the Muslim world are using the latest technology and devoting considerable resources to ensuring this vast cross-section of humanity will have a safe and enriching experience.

Free Wi-Fi, smart services, 18 hospitals and 126 health centres equipped at holy sites, the Makkah Route that enables people travelling from 11 locations in seven countries to complete Saudi entry formalities at their home airports, as well as special help for sick and elderly pilgrims are just a few examples of the complex logistics at work. Millions of pilgrims will stay in air-conditioned, fire-resistant tents in Mina, a 20-square-kilometre site that comes to life during the pilgrimage. There is no doubt about it – managing such a large event is an immense challenge

And yet, some things remain unchanged. The nearly two million Muslims who will fulfil their religious obligation to perform the Hajj – five days of spiritual renewal expressed through historic rituals – are retracing the steps of millions of fellow believers down through the centuries who have followed the example of the Prophet Mohammed, who performed his pilgrimage in 632AD. As with preceding generations of Muslims, for many, this year’s Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Muslims from an array of countries and cultures will be setting their eyes on Makkah and the other pilgrimage sites for the first time.

With temperatures over the next week expected to be well over 40ºC, this will be a physically arduous experience, even with all the modern help at hand. In addition, many pilgrims will have saved for years to be able to afford this special journey. This self-denial with a spiritual purpose chimes with the theme of sacrifice that characterises Eid Al Adha, a hugely important festival that concludes Hajj rituals.

Elsewhere in the Islamic world, hardship of a different kind is taking place. In the forefront of many pilgrims’ thoughts and prayers will be the suffering of the Palestinian people – including many would-be pilgrims trapped in the war zone that is Gaza. Earlier this month, The National interviewed Ahmad Al Kahlout, 68, a Gazan who has been waiting for decades to perform Hajj. Every year, he entered his name in the Hajj draw, but despite being chosen this year, he will likely not be able to take part because of the war and Israel’s move to close the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

“Every time I hear news about pilgrims arriving from all over the world in Saudi Arabia in preparation for the Hajj season, I feel very sad and think to myself whether we will live long enough to experience it in the coming years," he said. Sadly, Mr Al Kahlout’s experience is not unique – because of the war, thousands of Gazans who have been bereaved, injured or left homeless, are also being denied the solace and comfort that religious faith and practice can provide in dark times.

It is these dark times that give this year’s Hajj an added poignancy. As a demonstration of faith and community, the coming together of humanity in Saudi Arabia over the next few days will be a powerful display of unity and spirituality. It is exactly these kinds of values that are needed now more than ever.