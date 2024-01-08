Why the UAE's astronaut-turned-minister is a star signing

An effective manager will tell you that, when assembling a strong team, success often depends upon having as wide a range of perspectives as possible. The same holds true for the serious business of governing, and few cabinets can boast someone who spent six arduous months in orbit, looking down on the fragile planet that we all call home.

From now on, Cabinet meetings in the UAE will be joined by a new minister who possesses this unique perspective. Emirati astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi has been called to serve as Minister of State for Youth as part of a broader ministerial reshuffle that highlights once more the country’s commitment to having a government including all talents.

Despite being in his early 40s – relatively young in most political circles – Dr Al Neyadi has already forged a formidable academic and military career that preceded his six-month mission on the International Space Station last year. It was a demanding and hazardous experience that was defined by scientific and technical experimentation. Since then, Dr Al Neyadi has undertaken many tours of the UAE, sharing his knowledge and experience with a new generation of Emiratis captivated by the exciting possibilities of working in the space sector.

People with such drive and experience, coupled with a demonstrable spirit of public service, will be vital for governments around the world in the years ahead as they try to lead their people through a complex and changing array of new challenges, such as climate change and rapid technological development, including that of artificial intelligence. These require governing figures who are, at the very least, familiar with such topics, who can demonstrate resilience and offer capable leadership. Such qualities and experience are often forged outside of the rough and tumble of the political world.

Many countries have created a governing culture that successfully harnesses such talents and prioritises aptitude over profile. Singapore, for example, has benefitted from public servants who are “expected to be technically minded, long-term thinkers and with a deep utilitarian streak”, according to a 2015 examination of the powerhouse Asian economy by Doug Hendrie, an author and lecturer in the School of Culture and Communication at the University of Melbourne.

Regrettably, however, too many other countries’ politics are increasingly coming to be defined by populism and quick-fix solutions. Many administrations are also overly reactive to the 24/7 cycle of rolling news and social media. Ministerial appointments can end up being based on expediency or a candidate’s political nous or media profile. This can lead to serious consequences, and having people in leadership roles for the wrong reasons can result in a failure to master the brief, at best. At worst, such appointments add to the disillusionment many ordinary citizens feel about their government.

Given that elections are due in many countries this year, dozens of new governments are expected to be formed in what’s already a febrile atmosphere. Much is at stake for an increasingly multipolar world as unresolved conflicts rage and nations struggle to adapt to the clear threat posed by climate change. Given this sobering context, technocratic and innovative appointments might be just what are needed, not only to arrive at the correct solutions, but to ensure that the man or woman with the right perspective and experience is in place to get the job done.