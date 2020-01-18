In Hungary, women won't pay tax if they have four or more children but this is dangerous

Last week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that free in-vitro fertilisation, or IVF, will be available to Hungarian women from February 1 after taking six fertility clinics under state control.

It is one more in a package of economic incentives begun in 2015 to encourage women to have more babies. These include housing assistance, interest-free loans and mortgage loan reductions, as well as being exempt from income tax for life for those with four or more children.

Mr Orban has declared fertility a matter of strategic importance for the country. Hungary, like many other developed nations, has a declining population with the fertility rate at just 1.45 children per woman, well below the 2.1 needed to maintain a population.

Quote Women's wombs are being politicised for the twin aims of economic prosperity and white supremacy

One solution is immigration but Mr Orban’s far-right nationalist ideology rejects this as a matter of existential threat to Hungary. “Immigration means surrender,” he has famously stated. What he wants are "Hungarian babies" and the answer is “procreation not immigration".

Free IVF would be a dream for many women, as would many of the incentives Mr Orban offers, especially when women around the world have been pushing for better support for mothers. However, women should not get overly excited by this announcement because they are designed to ensure that Hungary stays supposedly pure and keeps out immigrant blood. Women’s wombs are being politicised for the twin aims of economic prosperity and white supremacy.

There is a clear echo of the eugenics programmes instigated in Nazi Germany when women’s bodies were also used in the service of the state. During the 1920s, there had been significant progress for women in Weimar Germany – equal voting rights, an increase in women taking professional roles and independent leisure activities. However, women in the Nazi worldview were expected to stay at home, look after the family and produce children.

In today's world, there is a parallel with the far-right advocating that society’s problems lie with women not being at home. So, by advocating that women should be having more children, they hit two birds with one stone. On the one hand they use women’s bodies to disguise their racist policies, claiming them as the bulwark against a genuinely serious problem of declining population. On the other, it gets women back into the confines of home.

So, while the issues of white supremacy, the rise of far-right populism, anti-immigrant sentiment and racism are all important, it is just as crucial to recognise the detrimental effects these policies will have on women.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary has rigorously pursued a policy that encourages women to have children. AP Photo

For example, no income tax might be a great incentive for families but bearing and caring for four children is its own job. Who is going to help these women? If they cannot work, no tax makes no difference. If they need childcare to go to work, who will give it? There is already a labour shortage in Hungary. Any additional burdens usually fall on women.

As soon as you start making the issue of having children a matter of patriotism – no matter the incentives – it changes the way "successful" women are defined. Motherhood is an important and very valued identifier for many women. For myself, being a parent is a significant part of my self definition. But most mothers would agree that it is not the only definition of a woman. Having the choice of how we define ourselves and our own success is the key. But the potential fall-out of Hungarian government's measure is that a woman’s status might be reduced to the number of offspring she has. Women who do not have children – either through choice or medical reasons – could be demonised.

There is also a risk in reducing women’s societal role into babymakers, especially when the idea is presented as an act of patriotism and comes with financial sweeteners. Worse, it could lead to borderline coercion of women into having children.

In any case, financial incentives to increase fertility might not work. What could work is creating a better, more optimistic environment. But with these regressive policies bordering on coercion that trap women, it will have the opposite effect.

The measures announced in Hungary are not conducive to building a healthy, prosperous and viable long-term state. Instead, they can the flames of racism and sexism.

Shelina Janmohamed is the author of Love in a Headscarf and Generation M: Young Muslims Changing the World

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

