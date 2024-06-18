The UAE's Museum of the Future plays a role in encouraging astronauts of tomorrow

A few weeks ago, an Emirati astronaut joined crewmates from around the world at Nasa headquarters in Texas. There, he was to embark on a simulation of an extended Mars journey in a special habitat built at the agency’s training facility in Houston. Shareef Al Romaithi and his fellow crew membersare currently carrying out scientific research into conditions on Mars.

Mr Al Romaithi, 39, is part of the UAE Analog Programme, a series of research activities designed to replicate the challenges of a space mission on Earth. The Analog mission will shed light on the future direction of human exploration in the solar system and will help to speed up international efforts to prepare for future space journeys.

During the 45-day Analog mission, which started on May 10, Mr Al Romaithi – who is participating thanks to a partnership between Nasa and the UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre – is immersing himself in a unique habitat. The habitat is 650-square-foot area that is designed to help astronauts get used to the isolation, confinement and other remote conditions that can come with space exploration.

Mr Al Romaithi is an entrepreneur who has also trained as a pilot, commanding Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft as a captain for Etihad Airways. At the Johnson Space Centre he will conduct scientific research and operational tasks, including a simulated walk on the surface of Mars using the power of virtual reality.

The study will illustrate how crew members adjust to remote conditions in a simulated environment, before they embark on space missions to the Moon, Mars and farther planets. It is just one more example that shows endeavours in science and technology, including AI and robotics, are paving the way for innovative approaches to space exploration.

The study follows a host of space industry successes for the UAE, such as Emirati astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi’s spacewalk – the first by an Arab space farer – during his six-month International Space Station mission a year ago. This study also builds on milestones such as Hazza Al Mansouri's journey to space in 2019, during which he spent eight days on board the ISS.

After such accomplishments, the next phase of the UAE Analog Programme will represent a further leap for the country’s space programme.

The space industry holds significant economic importance and is valued at more than $500 billion globally, while public and private sector support for the UAE’s space programme has exceeded $5.4 billion. It now spans several industries, including space strata manufacturing, space settlements and research.

At the Museum of the Future, which opened in February 2022, the space sector is a central focus. There is an entire floor dedicated to outer space, which allows visitors to join a space community and learn about what life could be like aboard a huge space station in the year 2071.

There is also an AI assistant through which visitors engage with challenges such as how to balance the use of energy and materials, and create equal opportunities for all the inhabitants of the space station, using blockchain technology as well as AI.

Building upon the UAE’s growing focus on the space industry, the Museum of the Future’s programming has ignited interest among students and young people, many of whom aspire to become astronauts, engineers or space industry professionals. Initiatives including Stem-subject programmes and various educational camps play an important role in helping to cultivate this growing enthusiasm.

The exhibitions and workshops at the museum engage young, aspiring astronauts and nurture future space talent. Since the inauguration, it has welcomed inspirational figures from across the space sector and the Arab world, including Dr Al Neyadi and Maj Al Mansouri. Doors have been opened to students as well as professionals working within the flourishing space sector to join the workshops.

The field of space exploration is vast and it goes far beyond fuelling economic growth – it also holds great promise when it comes to addressing global challenges. Missions such as the coming Nasa Human Exploration Research Analog provide vital insights into space science and help prepare for future exploration. These missions, conducted in collaboration with Nasa, blend scientific research with international co-operation.

The UAE’s commitment to space exploration is about reaching new frontiers. As Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said: “Space is the gateway to science, and science is the driver of the future economy.”

As the UAE continues its journey into space, the Museum of the Future remains dedicated to nurturing the talent of tomorrow and driving innovation within the sector. With the help of partners, it aims to build a future where the sky is not the limit, but only the beginning of exploration.