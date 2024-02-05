How to rise to the challenge of rebuilding after the Turkey earthquake

On February 6, 2023, the province of Hatay in southern Turkey was struck by one of the most devastating earthquakes to hit the region for decades.

With millions across the country affected by the disaster, including an estimated 1.5 million people displaced or left homeless, there was an urgent need for the revitalisation of destroyed towns and cities. But at the same time, it was clear that any attempt to rebuild should be carefully planned – ensuring that places could withstand any future natural disasters, while also respecting the deep heritage of this region.

Antakya, the capital of the Hatay region, is a city of particular historic importance – it was one of the Roman Empire’s largest cities and it has long been a melting pot of different cultures and religions, a centre for trade, and a much fought-over location.

The destroyed Habib-i Neccar mosque in the southern city of Antakya in Hatay, Turkey on on February 12, 2023. AFP

In response to this disaster and the urgent humanitarian crisis, the Turkey Design Council set out to develop a new masterplan for the region of Hatay, focused on the historic city of Antakya that encompasses Samandag, Defne and Kirikhan, in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, as well as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

The idea is to build a vision for the next era of Hatay that ensures it is resilient, sustainable and liveable for generations to come, delivering the design of about 4,900 housing units across the 50-hectare area.

These designs in pilot areas will allow Hatay to be rebuilt, rehousing those who lost their homes and creating a new environment that incorporates, respects and celebrates the region’s built heritage.

A housing project for displaced earthquake survivors under construction in the Gulderen district of Hatay on February 1. Getty

This is no small challenge, and it requires the best local and international talent to ensure we achieve our goals. We chose to bring together leading architectural practices, engineers and experts in sustainability, culture, heritage and archaeology from across the globe, including Foster + Partners, and DB Architecture and KEYM from Turkey.

This international consortium has been working closely with us to design the masterplan for Hatay. Central to our design process is the fact that we are designing for the people, so throughout the process we have engaged extensively with the local community.

Women living in the Buyukdalyan container camp for people displaced by last year's earthquake in Hatay make mosaics. Getty

A number of public meetings and workshops in Hatay, Adiyaman and Istanbul were well attended by the local community, as well as local civil society members, architects and academics. A community centre is in the works and set to open this year; it will actively encourage individuals to engage with the emerging masterplan. And in an effort to ensure that nobody is left out of the engagement process, an online citizen engagement platform has been launched with Foster + Partners to facilitate and encourage input from those who might be unable to attend meetings or workshops in person.

The ancient city of Antakya’s historical significance is of the utmost importance. The emerging masterplan is sensitively responding to such a unique context, incorporating the restoration of archaeological and historic sites such as the Uzun Bazaar, churches, mosques, bathhouses and synagogues, while also being attuned to its natural geography, including the plains of the Asi River.

Heritage does not only refer to the ancient history of Hatay, but also to the urban memory of the region as recalled by people living there before the earthquake. The Council’s Hatay Design and Planning Collaboration Group recognises that engaging with local people is key to retaining the social and multicultural heritage of the city. Equally, it is crucial for preserving the community’s sense of identity, ownership and belonging.

Elements of urban memory from before the earthquake have been encompassed into the design of buildings through the community engagement process. Preserving these details ensures that residents do not feel alienated from the area, and the process of moving back into Hatay will be as smooth as possible.

Goods for sale amid the ruins of central Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey. Antonie Robertson / The National

Notably, communal areas in the first buildings are being designed to connect the community and revitalise neighbourhood relationships, creating opportunities for residents to reconnect and re-establish their day-to-day lives. The design of individual buildings is being considered in tandem with the wider masterplan to achieve harmony between all elements within the urban fabric.

The process of designing the masterplan for Hatay is due to be revealed at the end of February. The urgency of the humanitarian crisis in the wake of the disaster has necessitated a collaborative approach. It proves that in moments of crisis and disaster across the globe, with the right local and international co-ordination, this level of delivery is possible.