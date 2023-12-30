The world must maintain momentum after a historic Cop

Imagine you find a way to unite the world. You bring people together all in one place and make incredible progress – discovering new tech and innovations that lead to healthier and happier lives, creating jobs and opportunities for people all over the world, and forging a new path that not only stops harming our environment, but heals it. Imagine you do all that – do you then just stop?

For the past two weeks, the world has come together, nations and generations, in pursuit of the same goal: shared, positive momentum for the future of people and planet.

Gathering at Expo City Dubai, delegates and visitors to Cop28 saw first-hand the physical legacy of our vision for a better world – a vision rooted in our nation’s ethos of environmental stewardship and humanitarianism; a vision that was supercharged when, a decade ago, the UAE won the right to host the World Expo; and a vision that came to life when we hosted Expo 2020 after a year’s delay due to the pandemic. That moment of triumph, when the world was united, truly exemplified the power of co-operation, collaboration and optimism.

It highlighted not only what was necessary, but more so, what is possible. And we are proud to have seen this spirit mirrored at Cop28, leading to tangible results driven by transparency and inclusivity.

In the Blue Zone, a $31 billion fund for global climate solutions was launched, aiming to attract $250 billion of investment by 2030. The loss and damage fund was operationalised and more than $726 million so far pledged to help vulnerable and lower-income countries meet the rising costs of climate impact. The UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action saw unprecedented global commitment, with 159 signatories to date, while a milestone agreement was reached in the critical fight against neglected tropical diseases.

The Green Zone saw unparalleled diversity in the history of Cops, with over 30 per cent of Blue Zone attendees crossing over to the Green Zone daily. With an average of more than 50,000 visitors a day, every segment of society joined the discussion – from children and youth to the largest ever representation of indigenous perspectives – reflecting the host city’s strength as a trusted convener, its multiculturalism and passion for partnership and collaboration.

Most importantly, the landmark UAE Consensus was adopted – a historic package to accelerate climate action, setting a new path for the world. Built from common ground, it has been hailed as a cause for optimism as global actors work to secure a better future for all.

Yet momentum is everything. There is still much to be done, and we must take an “all in” approach and leave no stone unturned in our path.

The announcement Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that Expo City Dubai will become a hub to safeguard the planet, takes up the baton.

Only the full weight of human ingenuity, leadership and action will bring us impact. It will take all of us to identify ways we might not just recover, but thrive. It will take the delicate alignment of global efforts to address local problems. It will take critical mass to speed collective progress. It will take responsible and equitable measurement – because what gets measured, gets done.

These roles are being filled, globally, in little pieces, here and there, but not in the comprehensive, holistic, forward-looking manner that I know the UAE can deliver, as the force for good that it has always been.

Expo City can and must become the new capital for planetary solutions. We stand ready to build on Expo 2020’s credibility as a global voice and capitalise on the Cop28 momentum, crystallising that into a compassionate and intelligent response to the plight of our planet and its people.

It will be a powerful, central hub, where climate leaders set the pace, driving action and impact at every level of the value chain for real-world progress every single day. An integrated ecosystem in a sustainable city, where everyone will work together to break down silos. A platform for constructive partnerships, and a hub for initiatives to preserve and sustain our planet.

Fully powered by clean energy, Expo City Dubai is a pioneering Free Zone and a place for business, start-ups, innovators, institutes, creative minds and everyone dedicated to the service of humanity. A place to start and to scale – and never to cease.

Imagine if we did not meet only for two weeks a year, but every single day in one place. Somewhere people can come together, make connections, share and test ideas, attract investment and deploy their work at scale and at speed. That somewhere is Expo City Dubai.