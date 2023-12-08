A way towards peace

With regard to Adla Massoud's report UAE calls for Gaza ceasefire resolution after UN Secretary-General invokes Article 99 (December 7): It's been two months of this war. My heart goes out to all the Palestinian families suffering. The major players in this conflict should work together to create a solution to end this war. There must be a way towards peace.

Kani Theroux, Johannesburg, South Africa

Big wins for Modi in India's state elections

About Bibhudatta Pradhan's article How Modi's BJP won key state polls - and why general election victory should follow (December 5): This was a comprehensive and well-researched piece. Despite the criticism of opposition parties and the personal nature of comments from rival factions directed towards the BJP, the party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won three out of five states in the election and this victory has to be lauded.

Election trends have gradually changed in India as shown by these results. False promise and freebies are not going to yield rewards. The only thing that works with voters is the delivery of electoral promises and evident development. These results must have come as a shock to the opposition parties and the third front. We'll have to see if the general elections next year will bear a similar result. Whatever the verdict, the people's vote and their choice will need to be respected.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Who merits being chosen Person of the Year?

With reference to the report Taylor Swift named Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2023 (December 6): I'm sure she's great but that sounds like a somewhat arbitrary unnecessary selection. How about people who are actually making a difference to lives in a huge way. For instance, how about a person called Motaz Azaiza? The selection committee could do with taking a broader view of what is happening in the world and the causes that really affect people.

Donna Cooper, Abu Dhabi

A smart take on King Charles's tie

With regard to Gavin Esler's op-ed At Cop28, King Charles did something remarkable – twice (December 5): What a brilliant piece. The writer did a fine job of tying together his take on "royal experts", aspects of the royal family and a big international event. Very cleverly done.

Mita Srinivasan, Dubai

Arabic dishes that are a reminder of home

In reference to One Carlo Diaz's article What is harees, the Arabic dish added to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list? (December 6): I must confess, it is the one dish I missed the most when abroad studying; nothing could replace it.

Saif Omar Al Suwaidi, Abu Dhabi