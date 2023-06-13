Women's leadership in climate diplomacy is the only path to sustainable progress

Among the many key concerns and questions raised at previous meetings of the annual Conference of the Parties, I have all too often asked: “Where are all the women?”

The conspicuous gender imbalance at major climate dialogues has permeated from committee rooms through to the national delegations involved in the negotiations on critical climate issues.

Most recently, at Cop27, an analysis from the BBC showed that women comprised just 34 per cent of committee members, with men making up 90 per cent of teams represented by some countries.

Despite member states pledging in 2011 to increase women’s participation in the climate talks, representation has fallen from a peak of 38 per cent at Cop24 in the Polish city of Katowice in 2018.

This disconcerting trend goes all the way to the top. When it comes to women climate leaders, in the 13 Cop meetings between Cop14 in Poznan, Poland, through to Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland, women have consistently represented less than one in four heads of national delegations.

At Cop21 in Paris, where the historic Paris Agreement was ratified, less than 10 per cent of delegations were led by women, while at Cop26 the number of female heads of state representing the parties stood at less than 15 per cent.

The evidence tells a story of “one step forward, three steps back” for women in climate diplomacy.

We cannot afford to slide any further behind. The global stock take at Cop28 will reveal how far off-track the world is from meeting crucial climate targets. And for many it will underscore the point that mitigation, adaptation and finance strategies cannot be holistically developed without the inclusion of more women, from all communities – from the Global South as much as the Global North – at the top tables of climate decision-making and policymaking.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, and Razan Al Mubarak speak during the Road to Cop28 Launch event at Expo City in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Quote The evidence tells a story of 'one step forward, three steps back' for women in climate diplomacy

We need solutions without borders or bias.

The Cop28 UAE Presidency has made it clear that it will address the climate gender imbalance head on. The appointment of Razan Al Mubarak as the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion and Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, as the Youth Climate Champion – two roles that are integral to the success of the 28th UNFCCC conference – signifies a step change for inclusivity in climate diplomacy.

Indeed, as we approach Cop28, greater female involvement in the climate talks has never been more pressing as the catastrophic impacts of climate change appear to be exacerbating.

Research scientists have warned that the world is on the verge of experiencing new record temperatures in the next five years, with a 66 per cent chance of surpassing the critical 1.5°C global warming threshold by 2027.

These alarming projections are fuelled by human-induced emissions. And the El Nino weather pattern we have just entered is a worrying reminder of why we must act swiftly and decisively, with an inclusive mindset.

International Day of Women in Diplomacy this month should remind us of the need to recognise and advocate for women’s critical role in shaping climate policy. There are more than a few reasons why we should strive for greater climate gender balance, beyond the obvious fact that women represent half of the population affected by climate change.

For starters, women bear a disproportionate burden of its impact. Studies have consistently shown that 80 per cent of people displaced by climate change are women. Prolonged droughts, reduced food production and severe weather events exacerbate economic and health challenges, hitting women the hardest.

Moreover, in the world's poorest countries, where 1.5 billion people live on less than $1 per day, women constitute the majority. Women aged 25-34 are also 25 per cent more likely than men to live in extreme poverty globally – the link between worsening climate change and increased poverty is well documented.

A woman walks past a sign on day one of Cop27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, last November. Getty Images

We cannot continue to overlook these stark realities. To address them, we must consider the point that those closest to the problem are those closest to the solutions.

There are a number of examples from recent history that illustrate this point. In Bangladesh in 2008, women developed wind and flood-resistant housing foundations for their communities. In rural Sudan in 2005, the first-ever Women’s Farmers Union was formed to improve food security in communities facing drought and famine. In 1997, indigenous women in Nicaragua created seed banks to protect biodiversity, creating sustainable livelihoods that are not dependent on industrialised agriculture.

Further examples abound, from Puerto Rico to the Pacific Islands, proving that when women are empowered to shape climate policy, disaster planning and emergency responses, they demonstrate a unique ability to turn knowledge and skillsets into action quickly and effectively.

And yet, despite this knowledge, it is abundantly clear that our current approach to climate diplomacy has failed to address the systemic challenges of climate change adequately – as a direct consequence of the exclusion of women from dialogues and decisions.

We should not be surprised if the global stock take reveals a great chasm between our current climate ambitions, targets and solutions and their impact on those most in need of them.

As we strive for equitable gender representation in climate diplomacy, we must remember that our progress hinges on our collective commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

With Cop28 serving as a platform for transformative change, we can build a future in which women’s voices are heard, their expertise is valued, and their leadership drives climate action.