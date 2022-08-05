Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has violated the One China principle

On Tuesday, in disregard of China’s Beijing’s strong opposition and serious representations, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited the Taiwan region. China will take every legitimate and necessary countermeasure to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity. Ms Pelosi’s visit is a serious violation of the One China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques. It has an adverse impact on the political foundation of China-US relations. It also gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, sending the wrong signal to separatist forces calling for Taiwan’s independence.

The US Congress is an integral part of the US government, in which Ms Pelosi is the third high-ranking figure and is supposed to strictly abide by its One China principle. But, she put the political commitment of the US aside with her reckless action, drawing indignation from more than 1.4 billion Chinese people and triggering widespread opposition from the international community. Now everyone can see clearly who is changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, who is endangering regional peace and stability, and who is undermining the international order. China’s defence of its territorial integrity and its opposition to national secession are both reasonable and legitimate.

Since its founding more than 70 years ago, the People's Republic of China has made remarkable strides, and it is on the path to national reunification. Taiwan has been a Chinese territory since ancient times, and both sides of the Strait share the same roots and ancestry. There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, and the government of the PRC is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, as clearly recognised by UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971. The One China principle is the universal consensus of the international community and the basic norm of international relations, based on which 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with Beijing. The Taiwan question arose when the country was weak and chaotic at the time, but it will surely end with national rejuvenation.

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan. AP

The UAE is a peace-loving country that upholds the principle of anti-interference. In recent years, under the auspices of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, relations between the two countries are at their best in history, with close collaborations on issues involving both countries' core interests and concerns. China highly appreciates the UAE's adherence to the One China principle on Taiwan-related issues and valuable support given to Beijing. Meanwhile, China always comes forward to support the UAE’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, as it did in January this year, when the latter came under attack. This reflects the spirit of brotherhood that exists between the two sides even during adversity.

High mountains cannot stop rivers running eastwards. The realisation of the reunification of the motherland is the common wish of every son and daughter of the Chinese nation and is also an unstoppable historical trend, which won’t be diverted by anyone's will. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: “In the face of the great cause of national unification, the Chinese people have the guts not to be misled by fallacies or scared by evils, the ambition to never be intimidated or crushed, the determination to unite as one, and the ability to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity.” I believe that, with the support of a large number of the international community's members, Taiwan will return to the embrace of its motherland on an early date.