The key to saving our planet quickly is investing in future visionaries

For millennia, the formidable ancient glaciers of the Arctic, with their expansive beauty, have stood unquestioned. Today, they are disappearing.

Year after year, I have watched the massive Vatnajokull glacier – Iceland’s largest – shrink. Almost all of Iceland's glaciers are receding, and scientists predict that they may vanish altogether in the next 100-200 years.

This ice melt does not affect only Iceland; it affects the entire world. The Arctic helps to regulate the world’s temperature, so as more ice melts, the warmer the world becomes. It is the melting of the glaciers that causes the cold winters in Texas, and the increased unpredictability of the monsoons in India. It is the melting ice that is causing sea levels to rise. Some experts estimate that the oceans will rise as much as 23 feet by 2100, which would devastate coastal cities.

While the Arctic may be the harbinger of human-caused climate change, it is also the place to look for the greatest inspiration for tackling the climate crisis.

In Iceland, we shifted from being 80 per cent dependent on oil and coal in the 1970s, to being 100 per cent dependent on clean geothermal energy. In just 40 years we proved that a total energy transformation can be achieved and that cities can be liveable with clean energy. We have seen the impact of this investment on both our environment and our economy. The transition to low-carbon energy has prevented millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, and has helped significantly grow our economy.

That is why I believe that the theme of this year’s Earth Day (on April 22) – "Invest in Our Planet" – is particularly apt. Investing in renewable energy and in sustainable solutions designed to preserve air, land and water resources will not only save lives and the planet’s biodiversity, but also support business and economic growth. Creating new technologies, building greener buildings and businesses, and using less energy to do this will make almost all companies and nations more profitable.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on climate impacts stresses the need to ramp up this investment. While the report did paint a grim picture of the perils that face our world, it also offered us a way forward and emphasised that every fraction of a degree of warming we can stop is worth fighting for.

So we must keep fighting, and we must keep investing. Every dollar invested to protect nature yields a five-fold return. Investment in sustainable development is the only way to put an end to this ongoing climate saga.

Unfortunately, we learned after the Cop15 climate talks held in Paris, that diplomacy and policy would be slow vehicles to bring about the fundamental change critically needed. Thus, the only hope to achieve transformative, rapid change is by investing in new clean technologies and in the ideas and projects of the visionary people creating innovative solutions that are not only scientifically sound, but also practical. It is these sustainability visionaries who are making the transformative change.

Through programmes like the Zayed Sustainability Prize, we realise that there is still much hope for our future. There are a number of disruptive technologies waiting to be recognised and harnessed, being developed by young, determined innovators and entrepreneurs who are playing the most critical role in our fight against climate change.