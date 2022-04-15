Will Biden repeat Obama's 'red line' threat in Ukraine?

Claims that Russia may have resorted to using chemical weapons during an attack against Ukrainian positions raises important questions about how the West might respond to any further escalation in the conflict.

To date, Nato leaders have been determined not to enter the war for fear of becoming involved in a military confrontation with Russia, a development that could have catastrophic consequences for the rest of Europe.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg neatly summed up the continent's dilemma following a recent meeting between members of the security umbrella, when he warned that the alliance was treading a fine line between providing Kyiv with military support it needed, but not to the extent that it risked provoking a direct conflict with Moscow.

Quote The West may be keeping Moscow guessing as to how they might react to any given situation

It is for this reason that the alliance has been reluctant to provide Ukraine with offensive weaponry, such as tanks and warplanes, preferring instead to concentrate on defensive measures, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. The Neptune anti-ship missile, believed to have struck Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva, is a Ukrainian-made weapon based on a Soviet-era anti-ship missile.

But while western leaders are taking extreme caution to prevent the conflict from spreading beyond Ukraine's borders, the issue of chemical weapons – and whether Russian forces might be tempted to employ them as they intensify their efforts to capture the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine – presents a completely different set of challenges.

A decade ago, during the Syrian civil war, the possibility that the Assad regime might use chemical weapons against rebel forces was deemed by the Obama administration and its western allies, such as the UK, to be a "red line" that, if crossed, would prompt a military response.

But when forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad were accused of using chemical weapons in an attack on the Damascus suburb of Ghouta in August 2013, the West's failure to respond by launching military strikes seriously damaged its international credibility.

The Ukraine conflict is different in nature, but the issue of chemical weapons is one that western policymakers cannot simply ignore.