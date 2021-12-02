Canada wishes the UAE well on its 50th anniversary

I am delighted to be here in the UAE, as the Ambassador of Canada, to mark this momentous occasion – the 50th anniversary of this great nation. In the short time that I have been here, I have witnessed first-hand how the UAE has charted the path towards progress and prosperity that was laid out by the country’s founders, and that has included visionary forethought, determination and strong leadership over the last 50 years.

Thousands of Canadians have made the UAE their home over the last several decades, and they have proudly contributed to the country's success. From banking to broadcasting, finance to fashion, and everything in between, Canadians have long been drawn to the dynamic business environment, the warm hospitality and the diversity that the UAE has to offer. The many friendships that have been forged along the way have expanded the strong people-to-people linkages between our two countries.

Over the last two years alone, the UAE has achieved a number of very impressive scientific firsts for the region. From the first Emirati astronaut in space to the first interplanetary satellite spearheaded by an Arab country. The world watched in awe as the Mars Hope probe launched in July 2020 and arrived successfully in February 2021 to its destination – in orbit around Mars.

Another scientific success for the UAE was Barakah, the Arab world's first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant, a key component in the country’s energy transition. The UAE also recently became the first state in the region to commit to a plan for net-zero emissions by 2050, a target that Canada shares, as we strive to address climate change as a global community. Finally, the UAE’s science-led approach in their response to the global pandemic allowed this country to begin their economic recovery ahead of much of the globe, through their dedication to testing, public health protocols and vaccination.

Canada also welcomed the historic signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which established full diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Canada believes that these accords will contribute to enhancing stability, security and prosperity across the region. We similarly share the belief that women’s economic empowerment and the women, peace and security agenda will also serve to foster sustainable economic development and peace in the region and across the globe.

As we look ahead, Canada plans to build on its strong bilateral relationship with the UAE. We are very excited to be participating in Expo 2020 Dubai to work with the UAE on our shared priorities, as well as highlighting Canada’s innovation and creativity on a global stage.

I look forward to seeing what the next 50 years bring for the UAE and I am certain that it will include an even stronger partnership between us. Here’s to the next 50!