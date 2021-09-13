America's anti-vaccine brigade plays right into Biden's hands

Fascism has arrived in the US, the political right is thundering. According to them, there is ”tyranny” and “oppression” in America, and an unconstitutional “overreach” that smacks of the “Nazis,” as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed, with a grammatically incorrect apostrophe for good measure.

This has been the general reaction of Republicans and conservatives to last week's order by President Joe Biden that will require about 100 million workers in the US to take the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Many right-wingers appeared delighted with their new defining grievance, knowing full well that a substantial minority of Americans are hostile to the vaccination because for them the pandemic was politicised from the outset.

Covid-19 struck during Donald Trump’s presidency, and fearing that it could derail his chances of re-election – which it did – he devoted all his energies to dismissing Covid’s virulence and lethality, saying it would all just go away, and promoting unscientific and dangerous cures such as unrelated medicines or even injecting patients with disinfectant.

The intense propaganda during the end of Mr Trump's presidency ensured that millions of Americans are deeply hostile to these life-saving vaccines, and even to nurses and doctors who work to treat the sick. More than 639,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19. Yet opposition to vaccination, mask mandates, and other mitigation efforts is now the greatest unifying article of faith among Republicans. So some conservative commentators were positively gleeful about the supposed wave of outrage that Mr Biden "has unleashed".

Evelyn Guillen and her three-year-old son join anti-vaccine protesters outside the Los Angeles Unified School District administrative offices in Los Angeles, on September 9. AP

But, in fact, this is precisely the fight Mr Biden wants to have at this time. When he says the nation is "losing patience" with the unvaccinated, he speaks for a far bigger pool of voters than angry anti-medicine conservatives.

In the US, approximately 63 per cent of the population is fully protected, and 74 per cent partially, among adult residents. The vaccinated are well aware that the main reason the country is being wracked with some of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks and hospitals in many parts of the country are overwhelmed is the 30 per cent who refuse to accept the easily available and free of charge vaccination.

Quote Vaccine mandates aren't new. In 1777, George Washington insisted that all his troops submit to inoculation against smallpox

This refusal places everybody at risk by allowing the virus to thrive, mutate and increasingly infect children under the age of 12 and others who cannot yet be vaccinated. It is also hampering what had been a powerful economic recovery.

And the reasons the unvaccinated minority give for their refusal only anger the vaccinated majority further, typically including "Don't tell me what to do, I don't feel at risk and I don't care about anybody else", or some conspiratorial and frankly irrational fears about the nature and effects of the vaccine.

Mr Biden, speaking on behalf of the vaccinated majority, is telling a key portion of the unvaccinated minority that the government will now use its authority to create safe workplaces by insisting on either vaccines or testing. Much of the country is wondering what took him so long.

In addition, this is an argument Mr Biden needs to have as the US political system cranks back into gear after Labour Day signals the end of the summer lull. Americans are not arguing about Afghanistan, or the economy and inflation, or any other issue on which he could be significantly vulnerable.

Instead Mr Biden is positioning himself as the champion of a rational majority telling a deluded and/or selfishly infantile minority that “we have had enough”. He thereby also puts all the blame for the pandemic surge and economic downturn on unvaccinated holdouts who are largely his political opponents.

And anyway it is almost impossible to get 80-90 per cent of a society to do something just because it is the only reasonable thing to do. Even the most unavoidable and popular wars have required conscription.

So, the political right may think they have been suddenly thrown a badly needed lifeline, but in fact Mr Biden believes, with good reason, they have fallen into a trap he set for them. And there is no doubt he is on solid legal footing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 gives workers a right to a safe and healthy workplace, which certainly includes interacting with a vaccinated workforce.

The problem will be how the Labour Department intends to enforce the regulations especially with a mere 900 inspectors. But businesses generally comply with such rules voluntarily and, strikingly, many large businesses and business groups have welcomed the new mandate.

In reality, Americans are used to vaccine mandates, which date back to the war of independence when, in 1777, George Washington insisted that all his troops submit to inoculation against smallpox – the first mass inoculation of a military in human history.

Ever since, Americans have been required to have multiple vaccinations to attend school, and often to travel abroad, among many other circumstances. The difference in this case is that Mr Trump and his allies politicised the Covid-19 pandemic from the beginning. Among his adherents, opposition to vaccines and mitigation have become symbols of tribal political identity.

So, when Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina vows to fight him “to the gates of hell,” and Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi deems the mandate a “terrifying” and an act of “tyrants,” these Republicans are playing directly into Mr Biden's hands.

Predictably, much of the most hyperbolic and enraged pushback has appeared on the Fox News Channel, which has a long history of questioning the vaccines. Mr Biden took much glee in noting that Fox itself has been following strict mitigation policies for all employees, including the mandatory reporting of vaccine status and for unvaccinated employees to be tested, wear masks indoors and maintain social distance – the very policies their programmes condemn as un-American, tyrannical and outrageous.

Mr Biden could have sold his policy somewhat differently, presenting it as a weekly testing mandate with an available vaccination opt-out. But he wants to have the starkest possible fight over Covid-19 vaccines as likely to prove politically powerful. Eventually, it will greatly strengthen the fight against the pandemic and it will be almost impossible to deny him the credit for the likely substantial social and economic benefits.

Those improvements will obviously take some time to manifest. But presumably they will be evident well before next year's midterm congressional elections, in which he still hopes to avoid repeating the pattern of setbacks for a new president’s party and keep pressing his remarkably ambitious agenda.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

