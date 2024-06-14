UAE's thoughtful arrangements for Hajj pilgrims

In reference to Ali Al Shouk's article Thousands of Emiratis to make Hajj pilgrimage this week (June 11): It's a brilliant initiative on the UAE's part – and to be so considerate. It's wonderful that the pilgrims were received with respect, given water and dates and juice and so on by the volunteers at Dubai, who were guiding them through the airport. The free medical check-ups am sure will be useful before people boarded their flights. They're after all going to be facing high temperatures and need to be careful not to get dehydrated.

Saliha Mehtab Ali, Hyderabad, India

Safe travels to pilgrims setting out to the holy cities. The thoughtful arrangements and convenient systems that the UAE has made at airports, whether Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Sharjah, I'm sure will be heart warming for the thousands embarking on the pilgrimage.

Katja Motala, Abu Dhabi

Palestinian tech companies as an inspiration

With regard to Matthew Davies's report Tech Week: Palestinian companies make their mark in London (June 11): As an Israeli citizen, I am absolutely cheering for them. Tech, education and economic development is the engine for peace, prosperity and regional stability. I wish people would focus on tech, not war.

Tomer Rosenthal, location withheld

This is very heartening to see and I wish Mohammad Alnobani and other Palestinian entrepreneurs anywhere in the world all the very best. The odds that they have overcome is an inspiration to many of us.

Bashar Abu Ein, Dubai

The price of Biden's stance on Gaza

In reference to James's Zogby's op-ed Will it be Biden or Trump? What polls can teach us about Arab-American voters (June 11): Why is the public being kept in the dark on what constitutes the terms of the draft ceasefire deal? It seems to leave out the Palestinian voice. The Palestinians are owed astronomically. How is it possible to talk about the ceasefire if Israel doesn't stop the killings?

Charles Wildbank, Montana, US

It's horrible what's happening with civilian casualties mounting but Hamas has to be held accountable for their continued actions and what they did on October 7.

Nicholas Strickland, New Jersey, US

Gaza is likely to cost the Democrats the White House. So not only has Biden and his administration secured a place in the historical record as enablers of this horrific war, they have managed to set the stage to get Trump re-elected.

David Archibald, Virginia, US