The tragedy of Gaza's children

In reference to Nada Al Taher's report Father holds on to hope for Gaza boy, eight, blinded by two Israeli strikes (January 24): May God protect Ahmed and bring the Alattars together again, as also so many families tragically separated by this war.

Ashraf Maqld, Cairo, Egypt

My heart goes out to the people in Gaza but especially the children. I wish the world was doing much more to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

Shariq Jawed, Karachi, Pakistan

What does it take to beat the traffic?

With regard to Daniel Bardsley's article Is Dubai Salik road toll expansion the answer to congestion conundrum? (January 25): My suggestion would be to increase the toll, from Dh4 to Dh10. Then congestion would be reduced somewhat as more people would consider public transport. Traffic seems to be increasing by the day and so often there is a single car with just one person inside, which is not good for the environment either.

Tariq Aziz Khan, Dubai

On average, Shaikh Zayed Road users cross three Salik gates, but it does not seem to lessen the traffic. If the metro were linked to Sharjah, it could help reduce congestion on the highway.

Surendra Tamang, Sharjah

Cities must promote the use of public transport. RTA could consider increasing the number of buses and bus stations and plan more and better routes according to the traffic and demand. Their goal should be to run buses on all roads within Dubai every hour from every bus stop. And during rush hour and crowded areas, it should be every minute. Importantly, these buses should stop wherever a pick up is needed, like you see people on the highway or streets waiting for a lift.

Syed Tehseer, Dubai

Pleased about an address on the Moon

I write to you in reference to Sarwat Nasir's report Another US company aims for Moon landing after Peregrine failure (January 24): Moon landings are a very interesting subject, and I would like to share a related story. Recently, I received an email from Lunar Registry, headquartered in New York, concerning the "successful processing" of my application to "purchase a piece of land" on the Moon. "You are now the owner of property in the ‘Lake of Happiness’ on the Moon from The Lunar Registry", it says. (One acre in the "Lake of Happiness" costs $43.28.)

I had followed up on my application multiple times since last August, when I was inspired by India's successful soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to, in my own way, have a small stake in the Moon.

To me, the concept of living on the Moon expresses a human desire to transcend, particularly in light of the challenges of global warming. It also represents hope for a brighter future and a consoling psychological element in the tough times we live in today.

The Luna Society claims that the proceeds from the "sale of land" go towards supporting the organisation's initiatives, such as the first non-governmental manned mission to the Moon and funding for educational initiatives and scholarships for students in every grade level. According to media reports, three US presidents in the past and more than 650 celebrities have owned extraterrestrial property on the lunar surface. Being a member of this diverse group of people, who have perspectives that extend beyond daily lives, makes me pleased.

After living in Oman for almost 35 years, I have finally arrived in a realm unimaginable to us as humans but one that could become a reality as science advances.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman